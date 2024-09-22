Photo: Miley Cyrus to exchange rings with Maxx Morando after divorce: Source

Miley Cyrus reportedly loves doing fun activities with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, the Flowers hitmaker wants to settle down with her new boyfriend even though she was skeptical of falling in love again after Liam Hemsworth breakup.

“Miley goes back and forth a lot about whether she ever wants to get married again, but lately she’s started dropping hints that she’s ready for Maxx to put a ring on her finger,” the source dished.

They went on to reveal, “She’s always saying that he’s the perfect fit for her, he’s fun and wild but not in an unhealthy way, adding that the couple shares several interest.”

For instance, “They love to make music together, but they also love the simple things like walking their dogs or chilling out at home,” reported the source.

For those unversed, Miley and Maxx became enamoured with each other in the summer of 2021 after meeting on a blind date.

Their romance bloomed after Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth parted ways in 2019, just one year after tying the knot in 2018.