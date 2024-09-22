Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ridiculed for sounding like a deflating balloon

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving backward without even a “single skerrick of Hollywood awards recognition”.

Comments like this have been made by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She shared all her thoughts about the last few years since Megxit in a piece for News.com.au.

In her trip down memory lane, recounting all the instances, the expert noted, “To write about their professional output since Megxit is to have to repeatedly find synonyms for ‘hits and misses’.”

“Any time the duke and duchess have turned royal whistleblowers things have gone gangbusters; any time they have not, then imagine the sounds a deflating balloon makes. That.”

“Their Harry & Meghan six-parter might have made news and more news but the recent Emmys were only a reminder of its abject lack of critical success.”

“While Netflix’s other most recent celeb-y docuseries, Beckham, has just won the Emmy for most Outstanding Documentary, the Sussexes’ offering did not get a single skerrick of Hollywood awards recognition.”

“Meanwhile, the duke recently spent his 40th birthday weekend at a charity tennis day and at Tyler Perry’s starry 55th birthday party, which really paints a picture of where they have ended up nearly five years since Megxit.”