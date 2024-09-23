'Sister Wives' stars Kody and Meri Brown at odds over divorce

Reality stars Kody Brown and his estranged wife Meri have agreed unanimously to a divorce but complications remain.

In a recent episode of Sister Wives, Meri brings up her idea to request a divorce through court as well to end their marriage both physically and spiritually.

"About eight weeks ago, Meri told me that she was going to go to Utah, meet with our church leaders and basically request a divorce," Kody, 55, told the cameras. "It's called a release in our church."



While Kody agrees with Meri, 53, that "it's best to terminate that because we're not moving forward with any marriage," he is at odds over avenues for seeking divorce.



"He was kind of resistant to it," Meri said of Kody's feelings towards "the release."



The businesswoman added that her ex-husband "didn't want to acknowledge the authority of the church leaders."



"We are made accountable to God, I don't want to be accountable to this church and all their BS," Kody added. "So I'm going to let Meri go and do her thing because if I'm angry at her, it becomes a fight. I needed her just to go away because it just took forever for her to finally realise it's been done and over for years."



Meri and Kody had been together for over 32 years before confirming their separation publicly in January 2023. She went on to have a brief relationship with Amos Andrews.



Their split comes after Kody's fellow wives Christine Brown and Janelle Brown chose to leave him within a year of each other. Now, Robyn Brown is Kody's only remaining wife.