 
Geo News

Japan's remote Izu islands hit by small tsunami after magnitude 5.9 earthquake

No damage from the tsunami or the earthquake has been confirmed

By
Reuters
|

September 24, 2024

A representational image of a Richter scale measuring an earthquake. — AFP/File
A representational image of a Richter scale measuring an earthquake. — AFP/File

TOKYO: Japan's remote Izu islands south of Tokyo were hit by a small tsunami on Tuesday with no immediate reports of damage, after a magnitude-5.9 earthquake occurred near an unpopulated island farther south in the Pacific Ocean.

A tsunami of 50 cm (1.6 ft) reached Hachijo island, one of the Izu islands, about 40 minutes after the earthquake, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

No damage from the tsunami or the earthquake has been confirmed, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The meteorological agency previously said residents of Izu and Ogasawara islands must be prepared for a tsunami as high as 1 m (3.3 ft) hitting the coast.

No major tremor was observed since the earthquake occurred undersea near the unpopulated Torishima island about 600 km (370 miles) south of Tokyo, the agency added.

The Izu islands, along with the even more remote Ogasawara islands farther south, have about a dozen inhabited islands and a combined population of about 24,000 as of last year, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, which covers the regions.

Iran walls off part of border with Afghanistan: media
Iran walls off part of border with Afghanistan: media
Sri Lanka's new leader warns nation of 'no magic solution' to ongoing crisis
Sri Lanka's new leader warns nation of 'no magic solution' to ongoing crisis
From Bibles to sneakers — a look into Donald Trump's election merchandise
From Bibles to sneakers — a look into Donald Trump's election merchandise
Trash balloons saga: South Korea warns of 'decisive' action against North
Trash balloons saga: South Korea warns of 'decisive' action against North
Harris presses for 2nd debate as Trump opts out citing early voting concerns
Harris presses for 2nd debate as Trump opts out citing early voting concerns
Trump leading in Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, NYT poll shows
Trump leading in Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, NYT poll shows
Trump confirms he won't run again if he loses November elections
Trump confirms he won't run again if he loses November elections
NBC, CBS polls show Harris gaining ground on Trump as views brighten
NBC, CBS polls show Harris gaining ground on Trump as views brighten