Prince Harry turning into an obsessive man with Meghan Markle

September 24, 2024

Experts have just voiced concerns regarding Prince Harry’s growing obsessiveness towards, Meghan Markle

Body language analyst Darren Stanton made these comments during one of his most recent chats.

It all was shared during Mr Stanton’s interview on behalf of Betfair Live Casino.

There he pointed out how, “in recent events, Harry and Meghan have demonstrated that they have found a new closeness within their relationship.”

“After making an appearance in Colombia, they seemed to be on another level of feeling in sync and connected with one another.”

“From kissing in public to rarely distancing themselves from each other, this tactile behavior proves they’re feeling stronger than ever about their connection, and it continues to grow.”

Even Ms Ingrid Seward shared similar sentiments regarding the love Prince Harry has for his wife and said, “I think Harry has got an obsessive love for Meghan. I don’t think he will ever, ever leave her. She is in control, and I think as long as she is in control, she is happy.”

