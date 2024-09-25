 
Geo News

Iran ready to end nuclear standoff with West, President Pezeshkian tells UNGA

"We seek peace for all and have no intention of conflict with any country," Pezeshkian says

By
Reuters
|

September 25, 2024

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 24, 2024. — Reuters
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 24, 2024. — Reuters

  • Iranian president slams Israel for genocide in Gaza.  
  • He calls for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine through dialogue.
  • "Iran opposes war," President Masoud Pezeshkian says. 

NEW YORK: Iran is ready to end its nuclear standoff with the West, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, while calling for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine through dialogue.

Pezeshkian criticised Iran's arch-foe Israel for what he called "its genocide in Gaza" and said it should stop immediately.

Iran's leaders hope to see an easing of US sanctions over its nuclear programme. But relations with the West have worsened since Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7 and as Tehran has increased its support for Russia's war in Ukraine.

"We seek peace for all and have no intention of conflict with any country ... Iran opposes war and emphasises the need for an immediate cessation of military conflict in Ukraine," Pezeshkian said.

