Prince Harry's amputation from Buckingham Palace making him ‘unfulfilled potential'

Experts are of the opinion that without Buckingham Palace by his side, Prince Harry is just unfulfilled potential.

A conversation on what the prince has been up to the last couple of years has been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She made note of it in her piece for News.com.au, and there she highlighted each detail since Megxit and questioned where he stands among other trail blazers in the realm of philanthropy.

According to the expert, “As the five-year anniversary of Megxit fast approaches (which is more than a tad mind-melting), the Sussexes, standing alone, have so far yet to really match magnitude-wise to anything they did before January 8, 2020.”

“What is the chance of the duke being taken as an equal to those who are gathering in New York this week?”

“Of course, when Harry and Meghan do a ‘royal’ tour, like their recent trips to Nigeria and Colombia, they attract shedloads of global attention,” Ms Elser noted.

“However, the level of coverage and interest in them is not equalled by their independent, post-HRH achievements.”

In the eyes of the expert, “really what this is all about is unfulfilled potential.”

“Harry is a man who cares and cares hard and whose dedication to making the world better is undeniable.”

“It’s just that shorn of his royal identity and amputated from the well-oiled palace machinery and support network, he has yet to really make an impression in his own right.”