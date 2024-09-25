 
Geo News

King Charles, Kate Middleton's latest move 'deeply wounded' Prince Harry

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton's move is only making Meghan Markle and Harry 'stronger'

By
Web Desk
|

September 25, 2024

King Charles, Kate Middleton's latest move 'deeply wounded' Prince Harry

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton extended love and sweet wishes to Prince Harry on his 40th birthday earlier this month.

The royals shared a sweet photo of the duke to wish him a very happy birthday.

However, the reports claimed they wished Harry a happy 40th birthday using a picture cropping out his wife Meghan Markle, leaving the duchess ‘understandably upset’

King Charles, Kate Middletons latest move deeply wounded Prince Harry

According to a report by Heat World, Meghan is ‘happy’ for Harry because she knows how much this means to him, but “she’s understandably upset, too.”

“She thinks it could be sending the message that it’s Harry they’re ready to forgive,” the outlet citing sources disclosed Meghan’s reaction.

The report further claimed ‘It’s just solidified her feelings that she’s not wanted here, and never has been.’

The insiders also told the outlet, “It feels as though there’s a coordinated effort to undermine her marriage. The irony is that it’s only making her and Harry stronger because, as happy as he is to be getting this show of love and support, he’s deeply wounded that his wife is being shown this disrespect.

“It’s the exact same situation he railed against before he stepped down, so it’s a pretty bittersweet moment.”

Camila Cabello subtly shades Sabrina Carpenter at iHeartRadio Music Festival video
Camila Cabello subtly shades Sabrina Carpenter at iHeartRadio Music Festival
Prince Harry keen on starting fresh with King Charles after 40th birthday video
Prince Harry keen on starting fresh with King Charles after 40th birthday
Fans go gaga over Henry Cavill's remarks about 'Warhammer' video game
Fans go gaga over Henry Cavill's remarks about 'Warhammer' video game
'Emily in Paris' actress Lily Collins shares her 'surprise' over her dad's music
'Emily in Paris' actress Lily Collins shares her 'surprise' over her dad's music
Sean Diddy Combs' legal team responds to his slain ex Kim Porter's memoir
Sean Diddy Combs' legal team responds to his slain ex Kim Porter's memoir
Prince Harry's amputation from Buckingham Palace making him ‘unfulfilled potential'
Prince Harry's amputation from Buckingham Palace making him ‘unfulfilled potential'
Kate Middleton leads Royal family olive branch to Prince Harry with key move
Kate Middleton leads Royal family olive branch to Prince Harry with key move
Diddy lands in another legal trouble
Diddy lands in another legal trouble