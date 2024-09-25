King Charles, Kate Middleton's latest move 'deeply wounded' Prince Harry

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton extended love and sweet wishes to Prince Harry on his 40th birthday earlier this month.



The royals shared a sweet photo of the duke to wish him a very happy birthday.

However, the reports claimed they wished Harry a happy 40th birthday using a picture cropping out his wife Meghan Markle, leaving the duchess ‘understandably upset’

According to a report by Heat World, Meghan is ‘happy’ for Harry because she knows how much this means to him, but “she’s understandably upset, too.”

“She thinks it could be sending the message that it’s Harry they’re ready to forgive,” the outlet citing sources disclosed Meghan’s reaction.

The report further claimed ‘It’s just solidified her feelings that she’s not wanted here, and never has been.’

The insiders also told the outlet, “It feels as though there’s a coordinated effort to undermine her marriage. The irony is that it’s only making her and Harry stronger because, as happy as he is to be getting this show of love and support, he’s deeply wounded that his wife is being shown this disrespect.

“It’s the exact same situation he railed against before he stepped down, so it’s a pretty bittersweet moment.”