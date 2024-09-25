Chappell Roan addresses her presidential election stance

Chappell Roan clarified on Wednesday that she her stance on presidential election has been taken completely "out of context".



It all started when the Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker earlier in an interview with The Guardian said that she had "so many issues with the government", insisting that she did not "feel pressure" to endorse a specific candidate.

The 26-year-old singer, after facing immense online backlash over her comment, took to TikTok and explained what she actually meant.

Chapell, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, insisted that she wasn't voting for Republican candidate Donald Trump or any other candidate.

According to the Pink Pony Club singer, some of her words had been "completely taken out of context".

"I have encouraged people to use critical thinking skills, learn about what they're voting for, learn about who they're voting for and ask questions," she said in a video.

"It's important to question because that's how I think we move forward. This is my third election in voting and the world is changing so rapidly,” Chappell said, noting that she wants to be part of the generation that changes “things for good”.

"If you come to my shows, or watch interviews, if you literally know anything about what I stand for, you know that this is not lip service, this is not virtue signalling, that my actions have always paved the way for my project and the people who really know me,” she said.

According to the HOT TO GO! singer, actions speak louder than words and actions speak louder than an endorsement.