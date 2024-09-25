 
Amanda Holden has THIS complain from husband Chris Hughes

Amanda Holden revealed a quality of her husband that she deemed as a 'disgrace'

September 25, 2024

Amanda Holden just admitted that she is “jealous” of the relationships around her.

She picked a particular quality that her husband, Chris Hughes, falls short on and revealed it in a conversation with Heart FM Breakfast, on September 25.

The popular veteran judge for Britain’s Got Talent stated how her husband is not a very good cook and how the 53-year-old is left to cook for her family.

As callers Simon and Paula participated in the segment “parent trap” it shows the mums and dads facing Mr. and Mrs. style questions and their children had to answer.

Paula expressed her disappointment in how her husband is not interested in making meals and how she is the one “who really cooks” to which Amanda replied: “Same in my house Paula - it’s a disgrace.”

“I’m so jealous of loads of friends who have husbands who sort of whip up wonderful dinners and stuff in the afternoon, it never happens here,” she added.

Amanda Holden and her husband, Chris Hughes, who is a record producer, met in Los Angeles back in 2003 but got romantically involved a year later and tied the knot in 2008.

