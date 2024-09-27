Miranda Lambert reveals "great memories" amid Country Icon Award acceptance

Miranda Lambert was awarded the Country Icon Award at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards.



The Wranglers singer thanked her fans and reflected on her decades-long music career while accepting the award, which was presented to her by fellow country star Parker McCollum.

In regards to this, she stated while accepting the award at the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday, September 26, “It’s so weird for me to stand up here and hold an icon award. I mean, to me, an icon is who I grew up listening to. My daddy would play Jerry Jeff Walker, Merle Haggard, Guy Clark, John Prine. Those are my icons. So the fact that I get this award tonight is just blowing my mind.”

According to People, while reflecting on the “great memories” in her career, Lambert continued by admitting, “Twenty years later and some days I feel like I’ve done it 200 years and some days I feel like I’m just getting started. Thank you so much to the most loyal fans in the world, country fans. Thank you to God and all my friends, my country music community for allowing me to do this amazing job. I’m so looking forward to what’s next.”

Moreover, ahead of accepting her award, Lambert, who attended the event with husband Brendan McLoughlin, stunned in an all-black ensemble while performing her hit songs, Kerosene and Dammit Randy.

Additionally, Miranda was up for two awards during Thursday night’s show, Female Artist of the Year and Female Song of the Year, but lost both categories to Lainey Wilson and Dasha, respectively.

As per the publication, back in August, it was announced that Lambert would receive the award at the second annual PCCAs, which were hosted by country legend Shania Twain.