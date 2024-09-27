 
Geo News

Miranda Lambert reveals "great memories" amid Country Icon Award acceptance

Miranda Lambert expresses gratefulness while accepting "mind blowing" Country Icon Award

By
Web Desk
|

September 27, 2024

Miranda Lambert reveals "great memories" amid Country Icon Award acceptance 

Miranda Lambert was awarded the Country Icon Award at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards.

The Wranglers singer thanked her fans and reflected on her decades-long music career while accepting the award, which was presented to her by fellow country star Parker McCollum.

In regards to this, she stated while accepting the award at the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday, September 26, “It’s so weird for me to stand up here and hold an icon award. I mean, to me, an icon is who I grew up listening to. My daddy would play Jerry Jeff Walker, Merle Haggard, Guy Clark, John Prine. Those are my icons. So the fact that I get this award tonight is just blowing my mind.”

According to People, while reflecting on the “great memories” in her career, Lambert continued by admitting, “Twenty years later and some days I feel like I’ve done it 200 years and some days I feel like I’m just getting started. Thank you so much to the most loyal fans in the world, country fans. Thank you to God and all my friends, my country music community for allowing me to do this amazing job. I’m so looking forward to what’s next.”

Moreover, ahead of accepting her award, Lambert, who attended the event with husband Brendan McLoughlin, stunned in an all-black ensemble while performing her hit songs, Kerosene and Dammit Randy.

Additionally, Miranda was up for two awards during Thursday night’s show, Female Artist of the Year and Female Song of the Year, but lost both categories to Lainey Wilson and Dasha, respectively.

As per the publication, back in August, it was announced that Lambert would receive the award at the second annual PCCAs, which were hosted by country legend Shania Twain.

James Corden shares 'disappointing' journey with Ozempic
James Corden shares 'disappointing' journey with Ozempic
Johnny Depp spreads joy at children's hospital with sweet move
Johnny Depp spreads joy at children's hospital with sweet move
Major wake up call and warning about Kate Middleton's cancer comes to light
Major wake up call and warning about Kate Middleton's cancer comes to light
Dakota Johnson spills beans about her first interaction with Barack Obama
Dakota Johnson spills beans about her first interaction with Barack Obama
Prince Harry separates from Meghan Markle in a professional manner
Prince Harry separates from Meghan Markle in a professional manner
Meghan Markle plans next big move to strike back against bullying claims video
Meghan Markle plans next big move to strike back against bullying claims
Katy Perry teases fans about AFL Grand finale winner ahead of performance
Katy Perry teases fans about AFL Grand finale winner ahead of performance
Prince Harry makes last-ditch Royal reconciliation effort as time runs out
Prince Harry makes last-ditch Royal reconciliation effort as time runs out