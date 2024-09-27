James Corden shares 'disappointing' journey with Ozempic

James Corden has admitted that he tried Ozempic for weight loss but found it wasn’t for him due to his food addiction.

The 46-year-old actor shared his experience of using a weight loss drug during the latest episode of his podcast, This Life of Mine.

“I tried Ozempic, and it won’t be surprising to you when you look at me now, that it didn’t really work,” shared James.

“I tried it for a bit and then what I realized was I was like, ‘Oh no, nothing about my eating has anything to do with being hungry,'” continued the former Late Late Show host.

However, James realized that his issues with food went much deeper than just hunger after taking the celeb-loved weight loss drug.

“All this does is make you feel not hungry,” explained the comedian. “But I am very rarely eating [just because of hunger].”

