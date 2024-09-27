George Clooney sings praises of his wife at a recent event

George Clooney sings praises of his wife at the recent event

George Clooney, a renowned actor and filmmaker, gushed over his wife, Amal Clooney, during a recent event.

The couple led a star-studded night at the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s The Albies at the New York Public Library on September 26.

For the unversed, the power couple formed The Albies in 2016, which was named after an anti-apartheid hero with the agenda of providing a “protective spotlight on courageous justice defenders who are at risk—sending a message to those who abuse human rights that the world is watching.”

At the event, Clooney raved over his partner, who is a lawyer and human rights activist, and even highlighted his support for her, saying, “I would support anything my wife is involved in.”

"She’s always on the right side of history, and I’m always so proud to be in the same room with her no matter what and this is an event where we get to focus all the attention on the people who don’t get enough attention," he added.

Moving forward, Amal also acknowledged her husband’s admiration by regarding him as “an amazing advocate” and admitted that "it means so much to me to do this work together and for him to help bring to life some of the stories we’re sharing tonight."

Clooney wore a classic black suit with a simple white dress shirt, a black bowtie, and black shoes, while Amal opted for a black velvet gown and accessorized her look with sparkling silver earrings and bracelets on her right hand.

Moreover, among many prestigious guests, the former First Lady Michelle Obama was also seen articulating her thoughts at the event.



She quipped, ‘Albie taught us the power of those three little letters – why. He used them to help transform his own country and in doing so, he challenged us to use them to transform our own. That’s what we honor tonight—not just a single man’s legacy of progress but the possibility of progress that’s yet to be written, possibility that lies inside all of us.”

It is pertinent to mention that today, September 27, 2024, marks the 10th wedding anniversary of Clooney and Amal as they tied the knot on September 27, 2024.