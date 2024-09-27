 
Kate Middleton's latest personal message sparks reactions

Kate Middleton shared her personal message after attending the English National Ballet in a surprise royal outing

September 27, 2024

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton privately attended the English National Ballet in a surprise royal outing on Thursday days after she completed her chemotherapy treatment.

The future queen took to social media and shared the news of her visit.

Kate Middleton tweeted: "Congratulations and thank you to @ENBallet and @Sadlers_Wells for the wonderfully powerful, moving and inspiring performance of Akram Khan’s Giselle.

The "C" at the end of the post is an indication it was written directly by Kate Middleton.

Commenting on it royal expert Roya Nikkhah said, “The Princess privately attended the matinee performance this afternoon and enjoyed it so much.”

Royal expert Cameron Walker said, “I understand a key part of the Princess’ recovery is doing things that bring her joy, and the arts, including ballet, is a real passion of hers.”

Richard Palmer tweeted, “This was a private visit for pleasure and she certainly seemed to enjoy it, judging by her personal message.”

