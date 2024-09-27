Lisa Marie Presley's memoir addresses her 'long-simmering' fear

Lisa Marie Presley's posthumous memoir addresses her 'long-simmering' fear

Lisa Marie Parsley, who was the only child of renowned celebrities Elvis and Priscilla Presley, expressed her childhood fear regarding her father's death in her posthumous memoir.

Recently, People magazine shared an excerpt from Lisa’s book From Here to the Great Unknown on its cover story, which read, "I was always worried about my dad dying. Sometimes I'd see him and he was out of it. Sometimes I would find him passed out. I wrote a poem with the line, 'I hope my daddy doesn’t die.'"

Reminiscing on watching her star father’s onstage performances, she said, "Going to his shows was my favorite thing in the world. I was so proud of him. He would take me by the hand and bring me out onstage, then get walked to wherever his place was on the stage, and I would be taken from him and brought to wherever I was going to be sitting in the audience. Usually with [Elvis' father] Vernon."

"The electricity of those shows. There’s nothing I’ve felt that’s been even close to that feeling, ever. Electrifying is such a generic word, but it really is what it felt like. I loved watching him perform. I had certain songs that I liked — 'Hurt,' and 'How Great Thou Art.' I would ask him to sing those songs for me and he would always say yes," the book added.

Notably, the late singer’s memoir was completed by her daughter Riley Keough. She penned stories by listening to tapes her mom left behind after her demise in 2023.

According to the same outlet, Lisa was a nine-year old child when her father succumbed to a drug overdose.

Reportedly the fear of losing her dad affected her as a child, and she turned out to be a 'rebellious' teenager who abused drugs but Lisa achieved stability after embracing motherhood. Also, her ex-husband’s support for her and their children came as a 'protective shield'.

"My father was always my mom’s greatest protector and best friend. I think their relationship was incredibly unique, and I’m so grateful to have been a witness to the unconditional love they had for one another," the book concluded.