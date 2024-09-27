Photo: Britney Spears needs money as biopic gets delayed: Source

Britney Spears is reportedly going through financial struggles.

As fans will be aware, the Princess of Pop has decided to drop bombshell confessions about how Justin Timberlake allegedly treated her in the movie adaptation of her best-selling memoir The Woman in Me.

Nonetheless, a source recently shared with Life & Style, “The Britney biopic is not on a fast track.”

“And that is a reflection of the risks involved here and nothing more,” the source added.

Moreover, the source noted that even though Britney Spears has made a lifelong promise to stay away from the music industry, her fans still love her and want her to make more music.

“There’s a level of demand for the Britney movie that only increases every day and every week that she personally stays away from the music business and live performing,” the source claimed.

They went on to claim that the fans of Toxic hitmaker “miss the music, and they miss her.”

“I get that Britney needs money and is tired of performing live, but these things take time!” the source elaborated before signing off from the chat.