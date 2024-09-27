Photo: Truth behind Tom Cruise, Heather Locklear's romance laid bare

Tom Cruise and Heather Locklear’s romance was reportedly a publicity stunt.

Recently, an insider shared with In Touch Weekly why Heather could not have showed romantic proclivity towards Tom Cruise during the A-listed actor’s earlier days in Hollywood.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source shared with outlet, “He was rather shy and awkward back then.”

The confidante also explained, “His handlers must’ve wanted him to get out there and be seen with girls for publicity and to get people talking about Tom.”

“Tom was so proper, so clean-cut, Heather thought he was a bit of a geek,” reasoned the source and remarked, “She liked guys who had an edge,” after which they resigned from the chat.

This report comes after Heather shared in a recent chat with People Magazine how she developed a romantic connection with Tom Cruise and how it fizzled out.

“We both did an audition for the film together — the two of us —and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I'm terrible,’” she began.

"'He's even worse!’ Neither of us got that part by the way,” the 62-year-old actress also revealed.

She even recalled an instance and claimed, “He ended up coming over to my house with Sean Penn. And they were just nice, but he was very, ‘yes ma'am’ to me, and I was like, ‘okay, sir.’”

Conclusively, she confessed going on a date with Tom Cruise, during which he allegedly even performed his famous Risky Business knee-slide move in front of her during their date.