Lady Gaga reflects on accidentally revealing engagement to Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga and fiancé Michael Polansky wanted to keep their engagement under wraps

Lady Gaga recently admitted that she and fiancé Michael Polansky tried to keep news of their engagement secret at first, but then accidentally let it slip.

Gaga spilled the beans during an appearance on Friday's Graham Norton Show, where she was joined by The Penguin star Colin Farrell, The Substance star Demi Moore and musicians Jack Savoretti and Miles Kane.

The Poker Face hitmaker recalled how she accidentally revealed her engagement by introducing Michael as 'my fiancé' when they met the French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal during the Paris Olympics.

When the Prime Minister shared the video of the meeting, the news was out.

She told Graham: “He proposed on April 1st, and I thought he was joking.”

“Then when we went to the Olympics, we were filmed saying hello to the Prime Minister and I was caught on camera saying 'This is my fiancé'. I had wanted to keep it a secret!.”

Gaga was on the show to promote her upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux, in which she plays Harley Quinn against Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.

Talking about the movie, she said: “It breaks genre in many ways – it's funny, it's a drama, there's dance, there's music, and everything conspires to make this unique and special film.”

Joker: Folie à Deux is a musical, and the Alejandro singer and Joaquin Phoenix had to sing live while filming.

Sharing thoughts on live singing, Lady Gaga said: “[That] was hard, but he did it and was phenomenal. It was really fun and interesting to do and watching it back it may be the most vulnerable singing I have ever done.'