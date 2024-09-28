 
King Charles, Queen Camilla mourn demise of 'national treasure' Maggie Smith

King Charles and Queen Camilla honoured Maggie Smith, who passed away on September 27, 2024

Web Desk
September 28, 2024

King Charles and Queen Camilla just paid a tribute to the late Maggie Smith!

As the Oscar winning actress passed away on Friday morning in the hospital, as per her sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, the royal family deemed her as a “national treasure.”

Taking to their official Instagram account, via the app’s Stories feature, the monarchs of Britain, wrote, "As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we join all those around the world in remembering with the fondest admiration and affection her many great performances, and her warmth and wit that shone through both off and on the stage."

Remembering the Harry Potter star as an "extraordinary mother and grandmother,” the actress's family penned, "An intensely private person, she was surrounded by friends and family at the end."

"She leaves behind two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother,” they added.

Concluding their heartfelt message, Maggie Smith's family mentioned, “We would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unwavering kindness during her final days. We deeply appreciate all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

