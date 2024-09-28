JD Vance, Tim Walz set to face off in vice presidential debate on Oct 1

A combination of pictures showing Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance (left) and Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz. — Reuters/File

After former United States president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, went head-to-head in a "meme-ful" presidential debate earlier this month, it is now their running mates JD Vance and Tim Walz's turn to take the stage.

Vance, a Republican senator from Ohio, and Walz, the Democratic governor of Minnesota, will face off in the first and, likely the only scheduled, vice presidential debate on October 1, ahead of the November 5 presidential elections.

The debate will be held three weeks after Trump, 78, and Harris, 59, sparred on stage at the National Constitution Centre about immigration, abortion, the economy, climate change and overseas conflicts, CBS News reported.

The upcoming high-stakes debate, which will potentially be the final face-off for all the candidates before Election Day, will be held at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City and will start at 9pm ET.

The debate, which will last for 90 minutes, will be broadcast on CBS, and it will be livestreamed.

Additionally, it will be moderated by Norah O'Donnell, managing editor and anchor of "CBS Evening News", and Margaret Brennan, CBS News’ chief foreign affairs correspondent and host of the show "Face the Nation".

What are the debate rules?

During the audience-free debate, both Vance, and Walz will receive two four-minute breaks. However, campaign staff members will not be allowed to interact with the candidates during breaks.

According to the rules, reported by CBS News, both candidates will be given a pen, pad of paper and water bottle. No other props or prepped notes will be allowed on stage.

Furthermore, Vance and Walz will each have two minutes to answer a question and one additional minute for rebuttal. The rules also stated that both candidates may get another minute to discuess, at "the discretion of the moderators."

Lastly, both candidates will get two minutes each to deliver a closing statement.

Moreover, Harris has committed to a presidential debate rematch against Trump, hosted by CNN on October 23. However, the former president told supporters during a Wilmington, North Carolina rally that a second presidential debate is "just too late — voting has already started."