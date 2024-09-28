Sarah Ferguson releases big statement about King Charles, Kate Middleton amid secret talks with Harry

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has praised King Charles and Kate Middleton for inspiring 'hope' through their health journeys as they both battle cancer.



Speaking to the People Magazine, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother said King Charles and Kate are an ‘example to all families going through their own journeys of health’.

Sarah, who was in New York this week, went on saying, "I think both the King and the Princess of Wales have spoken openly about their journey.”

About Kate Middleton’s latest video statement where the Princess of Wales confirmed she has completed her chemotherapy treatment, Sarah Ferguson said, “And I love that the Princess says, 'I’m always there for you.' I love that video. It was a beautiful video with beautiful words."

Referring to the monarch’s visit to the Macmillan Cancer Centre at the University College Hospital London in April, the duchess said, "That was very brave too, very courageous, and [he] spoke openly, which was very important to help people and give hope.”

Sarah Ferguson has made these remarks days before Prince Harry’s return to UK next week.

Earlier, according to a report by Closer Magazine as Harry and Meghan have always had a close friendship with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, now they are honing their relationship with their mother, Sarah Ferguson to gain royal support and rebuild burned bridges.