Rihanna reveals Olympic sport mom duties amid 'Mission Impossible' moment

Rihanna showcased sweet Mission Impossible moment with her sons and her husband ASAP Rocky.



The Fenty Beauty founder posted a video of her eldest son, RZA, on Instagram who she shares along with another son, Riot Rose with the rapper.

In the Friday, September 27 video, her toddler tries and eventually succeeds escaping his playpen as his mother films him.

Moreover, Rihanna added the Mission Impossible theme song to the video and captioned the post as “being a boy mom is an Olympic sport.”

Additionally, RZA was dressed in white and yellow pajamas and starts to climb up the side of the playpen in the upload.

In regards to the video, at one point, he reached the top but swings his legs back around to the inside of the playpen to try a different approach and on his third attempt of trying to escape, including being gently nudged by his mom, RZA heads straight for his cup on the floor and walks back in the direction of the playpen.

In this regard, several fans filled the comment section with their reactions as one of the users wrote, “I feel like he grabbed that drink + headed back to his playpen,” while another penned, “He was like don’t worry bout it. I’ll do it myself.”

It is pertinent to mention that in a September Billboard cover story, Rocky stated that he wants RZA and Riot to lead normal childhoods despite having famous parents, as per Daily Mail.