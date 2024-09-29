Meghan Markle sparks backlash and problems over her love for 'competitive' USA

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for her bid to constantly control people.

This has been shared by royal historian Hugo Vickers, and his comments highlight the overwhelming amount of alleged ‘control’ Meghan Markle seeks on her kids and husband.

Accusations regarding this has been brought to light during his interview with The Sun.

There the expert said, “I think the problem for the children, as I see it, is that yes, they're probably having a very nice time being brought up in California. I'm sure it's a lovely place to be brought up.”

“But there's going to come a point when they realise that they are actually cousins to the British royal family, and that they could have taken part in all the sort of things that Prince William's children take part in.”

He also didn’t shy away from detailing the struggles the Sussexes are facing with Hollywood and added, “Obviously, they had quite a good time at the beginning. But the trouble is, it is this high energy, competitive world in which they now exist which is very, very hard to deal with. And I'm sure she's had a certain amount of experience of this. I'm not sure how much experience Prince Harry had of it.”