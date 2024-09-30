Sabrina Carpenter faces tough competition from Chappell Roan

Sabrina Carpenter is in a tight race with Chappell Roan for the Number 1 spot on the UK singles chart.

Carpenter's song Taste is currently leading the midweek chart, but Roan's track Good Luck, Babe! is close behind at Number 2.

Both artists have been making headlines with their recent achievements.

Carpenter is busy on her Short n’ Sweet Tour, which started on September 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio.

Following her first show, Carpenter shared her excitement on Instagram, stating, "Thank you Columbus for a sold-out show and dressing up and singing every single word. I am so excited to see all your pretty faces again. See you tomorrow, Toronto!"

Meanwhile, Roan recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of her album, The Rise & Fall of a Midwest Princess.

Reflecting on the past year, she expressed her gratitude to fans in an Instagram post, saying, "1 year of my life has been changed forever. Thank you for showing up for this project and believing in me."

In addition to Carpenter and Roan's battle for the top spot, The Weeknd and Playboi Carti's new collaboration, Timeless, is expected to enter the chart at Number 3.