Madonna celebrates 12-year-old daughter Ester's new track

Madonna is a proud mom of six children Estere, Stella, Lourdes, Rocco, David, and Mercy

September 30, 2024

Madonna celebrates 12-year-old daughter Ester's new track

Madonna celebrated daughter Ester's latest musical achievement.

On Saturday, Madonna took to Instagram Stories to share Ester's new techno song, I'll Tech House U Mix.

The track, now available on Soundcloud, features a mix of energetic tunes, including a nod to Madonna's classic hit Vogue.

In her now-expired first post, Madonna showcased a photo of Estere, who is just 12 years old, wearing a stylish outfit with a thick black choker necklace.

"DJ Queen Estere," the proud mom captioned the image.

The second post featured a short video of Estere thanking her mom with a kiss.

Madonna captioned it, "Queen. Estere. Let’s goooooo."

Madonna is a proud mom of six children Estere, Stella, Lourdes, Rocco, David, and Mercy.

Previously, in an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Madonna talked about motherhood.

The Material Girl songstress said, "Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, 'Why isn't my kitchen filled with dancing children?'"

"There's so many children that need a home. I thought, 'What am I waiting for? Just do it,'" she added.

