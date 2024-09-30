Meghan Markle 'will never return to Britain'

Meghan Markle will never return to Britain, a royal expert has claimed as Prince Harry is due to arrive in UK today, September 30.



This has been claimed by royal expert Charles Rae while speaking to GB News amid Prince Harry's solo return to the UK in honour of the WellChild Awards.

The royal expert dubbed Harry’s solo trip his "professional separation" from wife Meghan Markle.

The royal expert, noting Meghan's continued distance from the UK amid her decision not to join Harry at the WellChild Awards, suggested that Archie and Lilibet doting mother may "never return to the UK again".

He said: "In terms of Meghan, I'm of the school that does not believe that Meghan will ever return to this country.

"And by implication, it means that the children, unless they're much older, will not be back in this country for the foreseeable future."

The royal expert further explained, "She's had plenty of ways that she could return with the Duke of Sussex, and she's decided that she doesn't want to. She's made one stop over in this country at an airport when Harry was here, he picked her up at the airport, and they flew off for some sort of royal visit.”