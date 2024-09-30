When and where is the Vance-Walz US vice presidential debate?

Republican vice presidential candidate and Donald Trump's running mate, JD Vance (L) and Democratic vice presidential candidate and Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz. — Reuters/File

Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance will face off in the only scheduled US vice presidential debate, a chance for each man to reinforce his running mate's message to voters just weeks before the November 5 election.

When and where is the debate?

The 90-minute debate, hosted by CBS News, will take place on October 1 at 9pm ET (0100 GMT on October 2) in New York City, a Democratic stronghold that is the former home of Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate running against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Who are the moderators?

The debate will take place at the CBS Broadcast Center and be moderated by CBS "Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan.

Ground rules

There will be no audience. Candidates will stand behind lecterns for the duration of the debate. No props or pre-written notes will be allowed on stage. CBS News said it reserves the right to turn off candidate microphones.

What to expect from Walz?

Walz, the governor of Minnesota, will likely use his "regular guy" reputation to try to appeal to voters, including some independents, who view Harris, a former senator from California, as too liberal.

The 60-year-old Walz is a former congressman who won elections in a Republican-leaning district before becoming governor.

As governor, he has pushed a progressive agenda including free school meals, tax cuts for the middle class and expanded paid leave for Minnesota workers.

"Like all regular people I grew up with in the heartland, JD studied at Yale, had his career funded by Silicon Valley billionaires and then wrote a bestseller trashing that community," Walz said at his first rally as Harris' vice presidential pick. "Come on! That's not what middle America is."



What to expect from Vance?

Vance, a US senator from Ohio, will have to work hard not to be on the defensive throughout the debate if Walz employs Harris' debate strategy.

Vance, 40, likely will face questions about his inflammatory rhetoric and could punch back with his typical combative style.

"The big difference between conservatives and liberals is that [...] no one has tried to kill Kamala Harris in the last couple of months and two people now have tried to kill Donald Trump in the last couple of months," said Vance in comments that drew a rebuke from the White House.

On the campaign trail, Vance has portrayed Walz and Harris as radical liberals.

He also has questioned Walz's depictions of his military record and his family's fertility struggles.