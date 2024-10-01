Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon plan 'something special' for their future: Source

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon plans 'something special' for their future: Source

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines De Ramon have eyes on their future goals.



According to an insider privy to People, the 60-year-old actor and De Ramon are serious about their future plans.

The source began with, "(They) are serious about their relationship."

The insider went on to say, "And (Brad and De Ramon) making plans for the future."

"It started out as a fun and casual relationship, but after moving in together, they realized that they have something special," the tattler said adding that the couple started living together in February.

Moreover, the source revealed that Pitt is enjoying work as he is currently filming for his upcoming Formula 1 film F1.

"He's grateful that Ines loves traveling too and is able to join him on location for work," the insider added while noting that his distance from his children is “still very difficult for him.”

Previously, a source revealed to Life & Style that Pitt and De Ramon will soon welcome Pitt's 7th child.

“They’re keeping their fingers and toes crossed that they’ll have good news to share very soon," a bird chirped.