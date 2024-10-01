Prince Harry receives special gifts for Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry has received special gifts for his children Archie and Lilibet during his visit to London on Monday evening.



Archie and Lilibet doting father also received the gift for his wife Meghan Markle as the duke attended the WellChild Awards last night and met Scarlett Cripps and her family.

According to Sky News, Scarlett Cripps, 10, who was presented with an Inspirational Award at the WellChild Awards on Monday, gave Harry four glass hearts - one for him, one for Meghan, and one for each of his children, Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Harry receives special gifts for Lilibet, Archie

She gave the duke a blue heart, and included a purple one for Meghan, a green one for Archie and a yellow one for Lilibet.

Scarlett attended the event with her younger sister Sienna and her mother Aby.

The GB News quoted Scarlett’s mother as saying they "gave Prince Harry some crystal hearts so if he feels down he can give a crystal heart to each of his family members to squeeze and make them feel a lot happier."

Scarlett has a serious brain malformation and extensive spinal syrinx, however, she saves up her pocket money to buy new toys for hospital wards.



Prince Harry arrived in London for WellChild Awards without his family

The WellChild also shared photos and videos of Prince Harry with the winners.