Modi govt's structure enables Ambani to spend people's money on lavish weddings: Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi helps Adani and Ambani, destroys employment system of India and then they attack constitution together, says Congress leader

October 01, 2024

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi (right) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — AFP/File 

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused him of "creating a structure" that enables only a few to spend thousands of crores on lavish weddings.

Gandhi, while comparing Ambani's youngest son's recent wedding and a farmer's average financial standing in the country, said Ambani spent millions on the wedding while a farmer can only organise a wedding after being "drowned in debt".

"Have you seen Ambani wedding? Ambani spent crores on the wedding. Whose money is this? It is your money.... You take bank loans to marry your children but Narendra Modi ji has made such a structure under which the selected 25 people can spend crores on weddings, but a farmer can organise a wedding only after drowning in debt. If this is not an attack on the Constitution, then what is?"

Addressing a public rally in Bahadurgarh at poll-bound Haryana, the congress leader further alleged that PM Modi “helps Adani and Ambani, destroys the employment system of the country and then they attack the constitution together.”

When PM Modi waives off loans worth Rs16 lakh crores of billionaires and does not waive the loan of farmers, students then they are attacking the Constitution," the lawmaker was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This is not the first time when Gandhi criticised PM Modi for allegedly helping what the Congress scion says "industrialist friends through favourable policies".

In the last parliament session, Gandhi claimed that Adani and Ambani had a monopoly over all the money in India. "Two industrialists are controlling the country... If I cannot take their names in the House, then I will have to say something, I will just say A1 and A2," Gandhi had said.

