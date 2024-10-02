Patrick J. Adams details perfect chemistry read with Meghan Markle for 'Suits'

Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle starred opposite each other on 'Suits'

Patrick J. Adams and Suits co-star Meghan Markle’s chemistry read went so well that both were given the roles they auditioned for.

In the second episode of his Sidebar: A Suits Watch podcast, Adams recalled the chemistry read. He revealed that he and Meghan had already shot a pilot for another show that didn’t get picked. They met again when they were called to read for Suits.

He recalled: “I think just knowing each other and getting to calm down and not have those nerves of just getting to know one another really helped that chemistry read. We had an easygoing thing when we went into that room. And it was pretty clear that she was gonna get the part from the minute we did the chemistry read."

"It was just so much easier than it was with anybody else — she crushed it and she crushes it in the show," he added of reading with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan scored the role of attorney Rachel Zane, while Adams’ played Gabriel Macht opposite her. The hit legal drama also starred Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Dulé Hill, Abigail Spencer and Amanda Schull. Suits ran from 2011 to 2019 and a spin-off named Suits: L.A. is now in the works with a new cast.