King Charles claims 'wonderful step-grandfather' title with THIS nickname

Queen Camilla's grandchildren have a unique and sweet nickname for King Charles

October 02, 2024

King Charles’ adorable nickname by his grandchildren has just come to light!

The British monarch is called “Pa” by his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, while the prince’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, address him as “Grandpa Wales,” however, Queen Camilla’s grandchildren have another special nickname.

In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, Tom Parker Bowles, Camilla’s son, stated that his kids, Lola, 16, and Freddy, 14, call the queen as "Gaga" and the king as "Uppa."

“All of our children — my sister’s children too — have grown up with Gaga and Uppa. They've grown up from an early age knowing no different. [They know] Gaga as Gaga, and that she's a really great grandmother who occasionally spoils them in a good way,” he told the publication.

As he promoted his new book, Cooking and the Crown: Royal Recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III, referring to his mother, Camilla, he stated, “They adore her. My daughter and my niece are at the age now where they ring her and text her, and are very happy doing their own thing together.”

“They adore the King because he is such a good, nice man. He has been a wonderful step-grandfather too; he has his own grandchildren, obviously. The children utterly adore him. From an early age, he’s read them stories, been there, and swung them around,” Tom further noted.

