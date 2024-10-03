 
'Ryan's Hope' star Ron Hale passes away at 78

October 03, 2024

Ron Hale, widely recognized for General Hospital and ABC soap opera Ryan's Hope, breathed his last at 78.

As per the announcement by his family, the actor passed away on August 27, 2024.

The family of the late star did not reveal his cause of death.

Following the news of his tragic demise, tributes started to pour in for the actor. 

The official account of General Hospital published a statement on X (formerly Twitter) that read, "The entire General Hospital Family is saddened to hear of Ron Hale’s passing." 

"We would like to extend our condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. He was an incredible actor and an unforgettable colleague. May he rest in peace," it added.

In addition, Days of Our Lives alum Billy Warlock also paid him homage on X by saying, “It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve lost another great one. My dear friend Ron Hale has passed away. Ron was an amazing talent and an even better friend. I will miss you.”

For those unversed, Hale played the role of Roger Coleridge on Ryan’s Hope in over 900 episodes, which aired from 1975 to 1989. 

His performance on the show earned him nominations for Daytime Emmy Awards in 1979 and 1980.

The 78-year-old actor also played Mike Corbin on General Hospital from 1995 to 2010 and reprised the same character on the spinoff show Port Charles from 1997 to 2000.

Moreover, born as Ronald Hale Thigpen, he first appeared on TV in 1968 in an episode of N.Y.P.D.

Moving forward, he acted in his first soap opera, Search for Tomorrow, in 1969, and the same year, he performed on Broadway’s The Time of Your Life by William Saroyan.

The late actor’s long career included roles in movies and shows like All the President’s Men, Trial by Jury, Matlock, and MacGyver.

It is pertinent to mention that he is survived by his nephews Max and Marc, and his nieces Lori and Erin. 

