Joe Jonas seemingly shades Diddy during Paris concert

Joe Jonas is boycotting disgraced rapper Sean Diddy Combs amid growing controversy in and outside of courtroom.



Combs, who has been hit with a wave of 120 new sexual assault allegations, was recently dropped from the lyrics of Cake By The Ocean at a Jonas Brothers concert.

A fan-made video from the LDLC Arena in Paris shows Joe ditching Diddy from the lyrics that initially went, "Walk for me, baby / I'll be Diddy, you'll be Naomi" lyric with "Walk for me, baby / I'll be watching you be Naomi."

The line from his hit song Cake by the Ocean with DNCE, refers to Diddy's rumored relationship with supermodel Naomi Campbell in the early 2000s.

The Camp Rock star is among several artists who part ways with the Bad Boy Records founder physically or creatively. Previously, Ke$ha changed the opening line of her debut hit single TiK ToK while performing with Reneé Rapp at Coachella in April.

The lyrics that initially read, "Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy," were changed to "Wake up in the morning feeling like, f*** P. Diddy" during the performance.

Meanwhile, Diddy denies all allegations and is currently being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits trial. He has been denied bail twice, and his attorney is currently working on filing an appeal for his release.