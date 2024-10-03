Jennifer Aniston breaks silence on bizarre rumour about her late therapist

Jennifer Aniston has addressed strange rumour about her late therapist.

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Aniston talked about bizarre piece of gossip surrounding her late therapist's ashes.

Kimmel questioned Aniston, "You have a zip-lock bag filled with your dead therapist’s ashes?" adding, "That was a little bit true, right?"

Aniston, famed for her role as Rachel Green in hit show Friends, admitted, "It’s a little true."

She hilariously added, "I’m going to sound like I really need a therapist after this."

Previously in an interview with GQ in 2012, Aniston talked about her late therapist saying she had been a mother figure to her.

The Good Girl actress revealed that after the therapist’s passing, attendees at the funeral were given small bags of her ashes.

"They split her up into little Ziploc bags they handed out like party favors," she told the magazine.

Additionally, Aniston also confirmed other rumours including that she once received a salmon sperm facial.

She said to Kimmel, "I just took the woman’s word for it... Don’t I have beautiful salmon skin?"