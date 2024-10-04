Jennifer Aniston recalls 'traumatic' childhood memory

There is seemingly one thing that caused trauma to Jennifer Aniston when she was young: her belly dances.



Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel's show, the Friends star went down memory lane, sharing that her parents had her dance in front of the guests on Christmas Eve.

"You know. The Greeks love any kind of a family dinner, they would say, "Let's get up and watch" - it's like when you say to your child, "Play piano for everyone, let's sing for everyone,"' the 55-year-old said

She also added the memories of her performances were so bad that she often got PTSD.

"I get such anxiety when my friends do that to their children. I have inner trauma from having to perform and belly dance in front of my Greek aunts and uncles and grandmothers," The Morning Show star noted.

It is not the first time Jennifer publicly shared about her belly dances as a child.

"When I was a kid, they used to make me belly dance. On Christmas Eve," she told EW in 2016.

"My dad's side of the family is Greek, so I would dress up as a little Greek girl, and then on Christmas, after taking belly-dancing classes, I would do that."

Jennifer continued, "It had nothing to do with Christmas, even,' adding, 'It was just, "Let's humiliate Jen on Christmas."'