Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on paparazzi harassment

The internet's obsession with Sydney Sweeney's body is raising the demand for her photos, and paparazzi appear to be crossing the red line to get those.



Calling them out, she recalls an incident when some photographers gathered outside her home in Florida, demanding her pictures in a bikini.

“They said, ‘If you tell her to just come outside in a bikini, I’ll take pictures, and then I’ll leave you alone,’” she told Glamour.

To not give any hint about the incident as a stunt, the Euphoria star forcefully said, “Why would I call the paparazzi to take pictures of me at my own house when my baby cousins and family are there and I’m in my backyard?

"Why would I ever want that? I have pictures of these guys in kayaks hiding in bushes in the ocean. They got there at 8 a.m. and wouldn’t leave until 4 p.m. I should be able to be in my home and feel comfortable and safe,” she continued.

Besides, she also said these photos carry the risk of her privacy in danger.

“When those photos go out, then my actual safety is at risk,” Sydney shared. “Everyone knows where I am. Now there’s boats that go by, and I literally hear them say, ‘This is Sydney Sweeney’s house.’ It becomes a star tour in my front yard.”