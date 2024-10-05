Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively take off for date night after daughters' birthday

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds took a break from their family celebrations.

The beloved couple enjoyed a special date night after celebrating birthdays of their daughters.

On Friday, Reynolds took to Instagram Story to share a sweet selfie with his wife, Lively.

Reynolds and the Gossip Girl actress enjoyed a dinner at Cafe Chelsea, a French bistro in Midtown New York.

In the selfie, the Deadpool star wraps his arm around Lively as they smile at the camera.

Previously, Reynolds, who shares daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, and son Olin, 19 months, with Lively, talked about kids' reaction to their date nights.

In an interview with Live with Kelly and Mark, Reynolds revealed, "We went on a date the other night, and our oldest was going to kill us."

He added, "Just for going on a date; just for tending to the relationship. What’s crazy is, the whole time we’re there, we just talked about [our kids], when you think you’re going to be talking about [something else]."