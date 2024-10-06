Prince William 'loves Harry and always will'

Prince William still 'loves' his estranged brother Prince Harry and always will, a royal source has claimed amid the brothers’ ongoing rift.



The insider told the In Touch Weekly, per She Knows, after Prince William and Kate Middleton extended sweet wishes to Prince Harry on his 40th birthday.

The royal source claimed, “It meant the world to [Harry] that the royals,, as well as the Waleses’, sent this olive branch on social media, and Kate made a point to call him and send a thoughtful gift his way as well.”

“She told William in no uncertain terms that this was not the time for resentment; they needed to show the world that love and family are front and center of their values, but more importantly, she wanted Harry to have this message on his big day,” the spy told the outlet.

Over reconciliation between the royal brothers, the source went on claiming, “William’s stance has not changed: He loves his brother and always will, but it’s too early for him to sit down for any type of dialogue with his brother. Still, Kate aims to change this over time.”

The outlet, citing sources, reported Kate Middleton and Prince Harry are still close, with them allegedly making secret phone calls and the duke extending love to her during her cancer battle.