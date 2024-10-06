 
Geo News

Inside Hailey Bieber's preparation for baby Jack's first Halloween

Hailey Bieber gets into Halloween spirit for baby Jack Blues' first spooky season

By
Web Desk
|

October 06, 2024

Inside Hailey Bieber's preparation for baby Jack's first Halloween

Hailey Bieber get into the Halloween spirit for her newborn son, Jack Blues Bieber.

The model, 27, who welcomed baby Jack in August with husband, Justin Bieber, posted a video clip of their spooky Halloween decoration.

The video shared on Instagram Stories featured Jack Skellington statue, inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas, set up outside her home.

This decoration was a playful not to the couple's six-week old son's first Halloween.

Inside Hailey Biebers preparation for baby Jacks first Halloween

"Jack Skellington for my little Jack Skellington," the Rhode founder captioned the video.

The statue wore a burgundy pinstripe suit with a bat-shaped collar, matching the iconic character from the 1993 film.

It is worth mentioning that earlier this week Hailey celebrated being "someone's mom" with a carousel of photos on Instagram.

One of the photos from the couple's after-baby life shows the Baby crooner wearing a custom baseball cap with "Jack Blues" embroidered on the back.

Meanwhile, Hailey also flaunted a sparkling necklace featuring the initials "JBB" in honor of their baby boy.

Meghan Markle breaks silence amid Harry's major decision for Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle breaks silence amid Harry's major decision for Archie, Lilibet
Kristen Bell recalls how she aplogised to parents for ‘Let It Go'
Kristen Bell recalls how she aplogised to parents for ‘Let It Go'
Kevin Smith on marking 25 years of
Kevin Smith on marking 25 years of "no rules" with wife Jennifer Schwalbach
Meghan Markle taking over Prince Harry's ‘royal side': ‘Feels like her spare part'
Meghan Markle taking over Prince Harry's ‘royal side': ‘Feels like her spare part'
Ozzy Osbourne makes shocking confession about hiding drug use from Sharon
Ozzy Osbourne makes shocking confession about hiding drug use from Sharon
Meghan Markle reflects on difficult situation no mother 'wants to be in' video
Meghan Markle reflects on difficult situation no mother 'wants to be in'
Sam Fender working on something new?
Sam Fender working on something new?
Prince William 'loves Harry and always will'
Prince William 'loves Harry and always will'