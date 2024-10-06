Inside Hailey Bieber's preparation for baby Jack's first Halloween

Hailey Bieber get into the Halloween spirit for her newborn son, Jack Blues Bieber.



The model, 27, who welcomed baby Jack in August with husband, Justin Bieber, posted a video clip of their spooky Halloween decoration.

The video shared on Instagram Stories featured Jack Skellington statue, inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas, set up outside her home.

This decoration was a playful not to the couple's six-week old son's first Halloween.

"Jack Skellington for my little Jack Skellington," the Rhode founder captioned the video.

The statue wore a burgundy pinstripe suit with a bat-shaped collar, matching the iconic character from the 1993 film.

It is worth mentioning that earlier this week Hailey celebrated being "someone's mom" with a carousel of photos on Instagram.

One of the photos from the couple's after-baby life shows the Baby crooner wearing a custom baseball cap with "Jack Blues" embroidered on the back.

Meanwhile, Hailey also flaunted a sparkling necklace featuring the initials "JBB" in honor of their baby boy.