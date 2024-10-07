Princess Diana knew Camilla was worthy of ‘recognition'

Princess Diana secretly praised Queen Camilla’s commitment towards King Charles back in the days.



When the former Princess of Wales was still alive, she secretly met Royal expert Jennie Bond during the time of her infamous Panorama interview, and acknowledged Camilla for her unwavering love towards then Prince Charles.

Jennie tells Arthur Edward’s for The Sun: “She was complicated and confusing but I liked her a lot. She invited me to the Palace a couple of times for talks.

“We had long, long, long chats and she told me everything practically, almost everything in Panorama, before Panorama.

“She said, ‘There were three of us in this marriage’, and whether she had affairs and her view on Camilla. She told me she thought that Camilla was loyal and discreet and deserved some form of recognition.”

Arthur replied: “I’ve never heard that before Jennie. That’s really terrific.”

She told the audience: “Diana said as I was leaving, every time, ‘Jennie this is just between you and me’, so what can you do?”