Ryan Gosling demand skyrockets for 'Barbie 2'

Ken was a major hit in Barbie. So, for its sequel, Ryan Gosling has reportedly increased his fees to a staggering level.



“Ryan understands just how integral Ken became to the film’s popularity,” the source told Life & Style.

“He knows the impact he had on audiences and is making it clear the sequel won’t be the same without him,” they added.

According to reports, the Oscar-nominated took home $12.5 million for Barbie. At the same time, his co-star Margot Robbie, in addition to her fees, earned a whopping $50 million from the movie’s profits.

“The sequel hinges on these high-stakes discussions,” the bird chirped. “One thing is clear — Ken’s value has skyrocketed!”

In other news, Ryan's partner Eva Mendes revealed a nickname that his kids called him, 'Papi', which is a nod to her Cuban heritage.

"You know what… Sometimes, I tell him that he is more Cuban than me. He has a Cuban inside that I can’t explain. The girls call him Papi, not Dad. In his essence, he has assimilated the Cubanness so strongly that I have", she said.