Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's desperate bid for spotlight exposed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly struggling with internal conflict, with royal experts suggesting the couple is "at war with themselves."



It comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex undertake solo engagements for nearly three weeks, with Harry visiting New York City, the UK, and Africa, while Meghan stayed home with their children.

Afterwards, the former Suits star stepped out without Harry to attend the LA Children's Hospital charity gala in a recycled red Carolina Herrera gown.

In a conversation with royal commentator Kinsey Schofield on TalkTV, host Kevin O'Sullivan claimed that the couple is trying to upstage each other with their latest appearances.

"I think professionaly they are now at war with themselves. She's trying to upstage him, he's trying to upstage her, so it goes from bad to worse,” he said.

Agreeing with the host, Kinsey said, "It's almost an act of desperation. I understand what you're talking about when you say its almost like they're not in sync."