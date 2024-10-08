Taylor Swift in celebratory mode as Chiefs head into bye week

Taylor Swift made a joyous exit from Arrowhead Stadium Monday night when Kansas City Chiefs beat the New Orleans Saints 26-13.

After watching her boyfriend's team Chiefs fifth consecutive win of the current NFL season, Swift caught up with Chariah Gordon—who was there rooting for her fiancé, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.

“How do you feel after this win?,” Gordon asked Swift in a VIP suite as they stood in front of a framed promo poster for the August singer's Eras tour.

“No, it’s important that you answer the question this time,” Swift jokingly responded as she put her arm on Gordon's shoulder with a drink in another.

“I feel that we feel really good after this win, we’re five in all,” Gordon said to which Swift added, “Going into a bye week," with both women agreeing it was “perfect timing.”

“Chiefs' win and yeah were doing the God*** thing,” Gordon added.

The exchange was captured in a video shared by Gordon, where Swift also jokingly referenced a framed promo poster from her Eras Tour, saying, “Sorry for photobombing myself.”

“See you guys after the bye week,” Gordon added in her caption across the clip.

