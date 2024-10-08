Photo: Gigi Hadid impressed by Zayn Malik amid Bradley Cooper romance: Source

Gigi Hadid is reportedly proud of her former boyfriend, Zayn Malik, with whom she shares daughter Khai.

Spilling the beans on their bond, an insider recently dished to Life & Style, “They obviously went through a horrible break-up.”

They went on to claim, “But they’ve worked through things for the sake of their daughter and are getting along really well again.”

“Zayn has really mellowed out. He’s done so much growing up and is in a much better place now, mentally and emotionally,” they added and noted that super mogul is glad after seeing the musician’s growth over the years.

“It’s such a relief for everyone in his life, especially Gigi,” the source continued.

Before signing off from the chat, the source addressed, “She will always have a special place in her heart for him and has totally forgiven him for what he put her through. She’s really impressed with all the work he’s done on himself and raves about what a great daddy he is to Khai.”