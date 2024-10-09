 
Dua Lipa flaunts skimpy outfit as she treats herself to pizza

Dua Lipa turned heads with her skimpy black outfit as she treats herself to New York-style pizza in NYC

Web Desk
October 09, 2024

Dua Lipa treated herself to a slice of New York-style pizza as she turned a few heads in the process.

The superstar was spotted grabbing lunch at famous Joe's Pizza in New York City.

According to Daily Mail, she strutted her stuff in a skimpy black halter top covered in silver studs.

Moreover, the Grammy Award-winner, who wowed at ACL Music Festival over the weekend. styled it with a pair of skintight leather pants that teased her toned abs.

As for jewelry, she accessorized the edgy look with a low-rise black belt with silver rivets, silver hoop earrings and two bracelets on her left wrist.

In order to complete her look, Dua's silky auburn hair fell down her back in loose waves as she placed her order at the popular pizza counter.

As per the outlet, she was accompanied by several buff security guards as the Levitating hitmaker left Joe's Pizza carrying three large slices.

In regards to this, she posed in the same outfit and took it to Instagram while captioning the post as, "I'm nicer when I like my outfit."

Additionally, her quick visit to the local hotspot came shortly after she filmed an interview at Mercury Bar in New York's Lower East Side.

Furthermore, Lipa was seen walking down the sidewalk outside the bar with a camera crew in tow as she had a mic pack attached to the back of her belt during the shoot, as per the outlet. 

