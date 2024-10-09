The Weeknd sparks major confusion among fans with surprising move

The Weeknd came under strict scrutiny by his fans during one of his recent shows in Melbourne, Australia.



In a TikTok video, posted online by a fan, the 34-year-old singer was seen fumbling the lyrics to his own famous song Starboy.

This spark major confusion among his fans that how could the Canadian singer fail to remember the lyrics to his hit song.

Fans soon took over the comment section of the viral video and discussed the Blinding Lights hitmaker’s unexpected latest move.

“Help why can I hear Fein for some words,” one fan wrote, while another posted, “No way he forgot STARBOY, this was HIS song.”

“He just got bored,” wrote another, while a third said, “He's so over this damn song.”

However, one fan defended the Sacrifice singer as he wrote, “The song is almost 10 years old, he has over 100 songs in his discography and he was just ambushed by a lunatic on stage. Let's give Abel a break.”

This comes two days after the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, unintentionally disappointed his fans by arriving 15 minutes late to his first show on the Australian leg of his tour on Saturday.

He arrived late at the Marvel Stadium, and then abruptly ended his set at about 10:30pm leaving concertgoers saddened.

Moreover, The Weeknd is also scheduled to perform on October 22 and 23 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney.