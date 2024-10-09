Meghan Markle turns shy and coy separated from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s coyness and newfound shyness has just been highlighted by an expert who feels she’s changed significantly since her professional separation from the Spare.

Body language guru Judi James made these observations about the Duchess of Sussex, during her most recent solo outings for the LA Children’s Hospital charity.

During this event he mother-of-two donned a red gown and exhibited a lot of ‘shyness’ and ‘coyness’ according to Ms James.

During her interview with The Mirror she noted that “With her husband off on a solo jaunt and all the current controversy swirling in the press, Meghan's sudden appearance on the red carpet here seems to show some body language and styling choices that involve the kind of changes that might be making a few deliberate statements.”

Not to mention, “When she spots her friend on the red carpet she throws both hands out and joins her, clasping her hand to register friend-based bonding while also putting her hand underneath in the more passive position as though she is keen to let her friend take the lead.”

Ms James also pointed to the moment when “she even pulls her friend's hand in front of her own torso to hold it like a protective barrier, in the kind of move you might see from a shy child. Her head tilts are all about being seen as likeable here and her next move is to actually duck behind her friend to pose with her together, summoning the kind of 'hiding' coyness that also suggests a cute form of shyness (we can even hear a photographer going 'Aw! ' in the kind of response you would give to a cute child.) Meghan tilts her head close to her friend's and smiles sweetly at her.”

“The attention-grabbing red dress she wore with Harry has had its regal-looking train removed, leaving a sexy low-cut top and leg-flashing skirt. Meghan poses with her back arched in it, too, which makes better use of the plunging neckline.”

“Her hair is now loose and tousled in a sexier look than the severe bun she wore last time and overall the look is more film star than wife of a prince, as though she's keen to show off her own A-list status and clout here while Harry does all the regal stuff abroad. She even performs the 'over-the-shoulder' flirty glance to the cameras with the one shoulder raised that is a red carpet staple for any aspiring star," the body language expert noted near the end of her chat.