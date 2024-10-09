Molly-Mae Hague candidly talks about 'dark times' as new mother

Molly-Mae Hague candidly talked about her facing “dark times” after she gave birth to her daughter Bambi.



During new Q&A with her sister Zoe on her YouTube channel, the Love Island star confessed that she “went through hell and back” following her daughter’s birth in 2023.

The 25-year-old star during the chat admitted that at the time she hadn't had much experience with babies.

Molly-Mae said, “The only child I had held was Bobby, which is Fran's son, that's the only child I'd been around, I really had no idea.”

“Those first few weeks of Bambi's life… hell and back,” she said, adding, “We were having a breakdown.”

Molly-Mae also discussed the advice she would give to other first-time mothers with Zoe.

Her sister said, “Amy Hart, when she had her baby, Stanley, they really split it, so he would do the night shift, she would do the day shift, and I do think sleep is the way forward.”

"So if you've got help and got your partner there with you, rather than doing it all together," Zoe advised.

Molly-Mae shares her daughter with ex-fiance Tommy Fury with whom she split from back in August.

The couple, met on Love Island in 2019 and went onto get engaged and welcomed their daughter Bambi last year.