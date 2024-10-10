Blake Lively celebrates 'It Ends With Us' co-star's birthday

Blake Lively just celebrated her It Ends With Us co-star, Isabela Ferrer’s birthday!

On Wednesday, Lively, who is married to the renowned Deadpool actor, Ryan Reynolds, took to her official Instagram account to wish the now 24-year-old star, via the app’s Stories feature.

“Feeling grateful for all my loved ones today,” Lively, wrote for Ferrer, who portrayed a young Lily Bloom in the film.

“Happy birthday to this angel @isabela.ferrer,” she penned, adding, “Your integrity, strength, grace, kindness, resilience and bravery is a gift to all who know you. We (red-heart emoji) you.”

Ferrer, who shared the screen with Lively and Justin Baldoni (Ryle), also marked 24 years around the sun with a tribute to herself.

She uploaded a precise video on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Happy birthday to me <3,” mentioning “Trastevere Roma, Italia” as the location in the post.

The 24-year-old’s birthday celebration comes after Lively told PEOPLE magazine how her It Ends With Us character, "Lily resonated with an enormous amount of people, as the success of the book made clear.”

"Stepping into a character who’s had such a meaningful impact is an honor to take on. I loved Lily, and I hope that love is felt by those who care about her like I do, and also those who are getting to know her for the first time in this film,” she mentioned to the outlet.